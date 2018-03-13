AMD's statement on alleged chip flaws

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) releases a statement about its alleged chip vulnerabilities.

”We have just received a report from a company called CTS Labs claiming there are potential security vulnerabilities related to certain of our processors. We are actively investigating and analyzing its findings. This company was previously unknown to AMD and we find it unusual for a security firm to publish its research to the press without providing a reasonable amount of time for the company to investigate and address its findings. At AMD, security is a top priority and we are continually working to ensure the safety of our users as potential new risks arise.”

The researchers gave AMD less than a day to respond to the potential flaws instead of the standard 90-day notice.

AMD will update the blog here with any further information.

AMD shares are up 1.4% to $11.68.



