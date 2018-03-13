Dick's Sporting Goods turns around early decline

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) staged a comeback during the day, turning a 8% early decline into a 2% gain .

The mixed bag quarter turned in by the retailer saw strength in the footwear and team sports businesses offset by weak apparel and hunting sales.

On the conference call, execs reminded that Dick's ran up against a tough comparable from a year ago when the Chicago Cubs World Series victory stoked demand.

