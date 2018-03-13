Trump seeking stiffer tariffs on China - Politico

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer presented the president with a package of tariffs targeting $30B per year in Chinese imports, but Trump is urging for more, according to the story. Further, the president is pushing for a formal announcement in weeks.
These tariffs would be on products ranging from electronics to telecom equipment to furniture and toys, and would be in addition to steel and aluminum duties announced last week.
Not necessarily related, but the averages have slumped to session lows late in the day, with the Nasdaq down 1% and S&P 500 off 0.65%.