Noble Energy upgraded to Buy at Argus amid better industry fundamentals

Noble Energy (NBL -2.4% ) is lower despite getting upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $39 price target at Argus, which says the company is positioned to benefit from "improving industry fundamentals, including reduced production from OPEC members."

Argus also cites NBL's recent stock buyback and its exploration program, particularly in the eastern Mediterranean, with additional benefits gained from the recent acquisition of Clayton Williams Energy.

The firm notes NBL is favorably valued on the basis of trailing price/book multiple of 1.5x, below the historical range of 1.6x-2.5x.