Teva takes issue with EC charges of pay-for-delay deal with Cephalon

At a hearing today, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -0.9% ) says it "responded robustly" to charges from the European Commission's competition watchdog that it entered into an illegal "pay-for-delay" deal with Cephalon to delay selling a generic version of its sleep disorder drug Provigil (modafinil).

The antitrust regulators claim that the deal may have inflated prices of the medication by up to 10%. A final decision from the EC has not been made.

