Iridium names six service-provider partners for Certus tracking offering

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has set the next group of partner service providers for its Certus satellite broadband offering.

The six providers include Globalsat, IEC Telecom, Marlink, McQ, Pivotel and Tesam Argentina S.A. That brings the total partners to 12, with more to come in coming weeks.

The move will expand the footprint for Iridium's real-time vehicle tracking and telematics for applications including public safety, utilities, oil and gas, military and nongovernment organizations.

The company's undergoing live testing of its Certus offering on the Thales MissionLink terminal, intended to debut at speeds of 352 kbps at first and later upgradable to 704 kbps via firmware upgrade.