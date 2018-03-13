Samsung's SmartThings hub out for many in North America

Samsung ‘s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) SmartThings hub has been down for many North American users since yesterday. The company acknowledged the problem, and working on a solution, on Twitter.

SmartThings hubs serve as the backbone of a smart home setup so any associated device like Hue light bulbs or smart locks won’t work automatically. Most will still work with manual operation.

Amazon’s Alexa experienced outages early this month due to a data center networking issue.

