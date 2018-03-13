Silicom plunges after losing largest order

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) announces that the previously announced top 10 cloud player that had awarded the company its largest-ever design win has canceled the order.

The unnamed company canceled its new cloud infrastructure and no longer needs the products.

Silicom has open POs related to the program that is due for delivery in Q1 and Q2 and the company is now determining what this news will mean for the results in those quarters and beyond.