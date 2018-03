Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) names Tom Barton as CEO and member of the board, effective immediately.

Barton’s work history includes the top seat at Rackable Systems and senior exec roles at Planet Labs, Canara, and Red Hat.

Earlier this month, Tintri announced that CEO Ken Klein would step down as soon as a replacement was found. The company was also cutting 20% of its staff less than nine months after its IPO.