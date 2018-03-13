Lyft faces lawsuit over wheelchair-accessible vehicles

Disability Rights Advocates files a suit against Lyft (Private:LYFT) for discriminating against those in wheelchairs by not having wheelchair-accessible cars in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The plaintiffs call Lyft’s Access service for those with disabilities “a sham and completely inadequate substitute to actual accessible transportation.”

Access vehicles can accommodate service animals and foldable wheelchairs, but those who can’t easily get out of the wheelchair to fold it would need to contact a list of alternative transportation methods that Lyft provides through a text message.

The plaintiffs aren’t seeking money, just access to Lyft.

Uber (Private:UBER) has faced similar suits in New York and California.

