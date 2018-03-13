U.S. crude supply rose 1.15M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.15M barrels of crude oil for the week ending March 9, vs. a build of 5.66M last week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a draw of 1.26M barrels and distillates show a draw of 4.26M barrels.

Nymex April crude recently was $60.91/bbl in electronic trading, above today's $60.71 settlement price.

