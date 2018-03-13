More on the research firm behind the AMD chip flaw reveal

CTS, the cybersecurity research firm that alleges flaws in AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) chips, tells Reuters it shared the findings with clients paying for proprietary research on hardware vulnerabilities.

The firm declines to name the clients.

Short-seller Viceroy Research published a 25-page report on the vulnerabilities today and outlined its substantial short position in AMD.

Trail of Bits, another cybersecurity firm, verifies the CTS findings to Reuters.

AMD shares are up 0.3% aftermarket to $11.68.

