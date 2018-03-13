Google launches free hotspot network in Mexico

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google says it will launch a free Wi-Fi hotspot network across Mexico.

The ad-supported Google Station network will launch with 56 hotspots with more to come in the future. The company already has Stations in India and Indonesia with the former attracting 8M users a month since its launch two years ago.

Google sees the Stations as a way to get its products into emerging markets. Mexico is the first Station in Latin America, but likely not the last.

