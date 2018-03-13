Twitch bringing free games to Amazon Prime members

Twitch announces Free Games with Prime, which gives Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) customers access to free games to download each month.

The setup is similar to Games with Gold on Microsoft’s Xbox or Sony’s PlayStation Plus.

Users must have a Twitch Prime subscription to download games, but that just means you need to hook a Prime account to a Twitch account.

Head to TechCrunch to see a list of the upcoming free titles.

