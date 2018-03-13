Stocks stumble as M&A, China trade worries weigh

Stocks gave up early gains to finish broadly lower, weighed by weakness in the top-weighted technology (-1.2%) and financials (-1.1%) sectors.

Chipmaker Qualcomm closed 5% lower after Pres. Trump late yesterday blocked Broadcom's hostile takeover bid on national security grounds, which some investors said hurt tech sector sentiment today.

Trump’s involvement “opens the door that any future merger or acquisition... could have intervention from the president,” says Dan Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust.

The move also adds to concerns about trade relations with China, which were exacerbated in the afternoon by a report that the White House soon could announce steep tariffs on China in addition to the recent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Also, Trump ousted Secretary of State Tillerson and nominated CIA Director Pompeo as a replacement, adding to a sense among some that the White House is in turmoil.

Stocks fell even after the latest government data showed consumer inflation is not accelerating in a worrisome fashion.

U.S. Treasury prices settled mostly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling 2 bps to 2.85% while, the two-year yield finished flat at 2.26%.

U.S. WTI crude oil fell 1.1% to $60.71/bbl.