Cable trade group files for more info in Sinclair-Tribune deal

Trade group the American Cable Association is lodging an objection over Sinclair Broadcast Group's (NASDAQ:SBGI) $3.9B bid for Tribune Media (tRCO), in order to take a closer look at possible fee increases.

In a filing with the FCC, the ACA says more information is needed to evaluate broadcast programming fees.

Without that info, there's an incomplete record and the FCC "cannot proceed with its review" -- which has been on pause as Sinclair lobbies for the deal with proposed station sales to meet regulations.

Source: Bloomberg