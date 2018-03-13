Volkswagen awards $25B in contracts for electric car push, pressuring Tesla

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) today announced €20B ($25B) in contracts to provide battery cells and related technology for an aggressive push into electric cars, adding further pressure on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the U.S. company struggles to meet production goals for its Model 3.

VW says it plans to equip 16 factories to produce electric vehicles by the end of 2022, compared with three currently, and will seek to build as many as 3M of the cars per year by 2025, backstopped by deals with suppliers such as Samsung SDI and LG Chem for batteries in Europe and China, where it sells 80% of its vehicles, with a supplier for North America to be selected soon.

VW’s battery plans compare to TSLA’s $17.5B worth of purchase obligations as of last year, including $15.4B in deals through 2022, primarily related to buying lithium-ion cells from Panasonic.