Boeing exec hints at possible boost to 737 production

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is studying options for further production increases of its medium-haul 737 jet, Commercial Airplanes chief executive Kevin McAllister says.

“This airplane is in demand, so we are always studying our options,” McAllister said today at a Seattle ceremony to mark the delivery of the 10,000th 737, the world’s most-sold commercial airplane, but the supply chain would need to accommodate further production increases “in its totality” before Boeing took a decision on whether to increase output.

Both Boeing and rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) have begun preparing suppliers and investors for possible increases in production beyond their 2019 targets of 57 jets per month for Boeing’s 737 and 60 for Airbus’s A320 family.