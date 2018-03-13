Boeing exec hints at possible boost to 737 production

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is studying options for further production increases of its medium-haul 737 jet, Commercial Airplanes chief executive Kevin McAllister says.
“This airplane is in demand, so we are always studying our options,” McAllister said today at a Seattle ceremony to mark the delivery of the 10,000th 737, the world’s most-sold commercial airplane, but the supply chain would need to accommodate further production increases “in its totality” before Boeing took a decision on whether to increase output.
Both Boeing and rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) have begun preparing suppliers and investors for possible increases in production beyond their 2019 targets of 57 jets per month for Boeing’s 737 and 60 for Airbus’s A320 family.
Now read: Airbus Loses Another A380 Customer »