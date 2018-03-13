Craig-Hallum sees Lumentum-Oclaro deal as consolidation trigger

Lumentum's (NASDAQ:LITE) $1.8B deal for Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) has gotten an endorsement from Craig-Hallum's Richard Shannon, who sees "strong strategic sense" for the buyer, one of his top ideas for 2018.

The deal should be accretive to Lumentum by some 10% based on $60M in annual synergies, he says.

It should also serve as a consolidation trigger in an optical-equipment space that's gotten too fragmented, that likely means more favorable pricing for optical stocks.