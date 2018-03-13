Diebold Nixdorf seen doubling by activist investor Roepers

Activist investor Alexander Roepers recently raised his hedge fund’s stake in Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) and said the share price could double within 18 months with the recent hiring of a new CEO.

Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management owns 6.1M shares, or 8%, in the ATM maker after buying more stock in February when DBD traded near $15/share, according to an SEC filing.

“The newly combined company is now set up for success,” and the share price could increase by 50%-100% within 18 months from its current level of ~$17, Roepers says.

New U.S. tax cuts are boosting banks and some of the funds are being earmarked for capital investments, which could help DDB; for example, JPMorgan Chase said in January that it plans to open 400 new U.S. branches, citing tax breaks and an improved business climate for the expansion.