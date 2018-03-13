Statoil, partners expect to spend $642M to develop Barents Sea field

Statoil (STO +0.4% ) and its partners including Total (TOT +0.3% ) say they plan to spend more than NOK5B ($642M) to develop the Askeladd field, which is part two of the multi-phased Snohvit development in the Barents Sea.

The Askeladd field is expected to supply 21B cm of gas and 2M cm of condensate to the liquefied natural gas plant in Hammerfest; production is planned to start by the end of 2020.

Apart from Askeladd field, the Snohvit development comprises the Snohvit and Albatross fields which came onstream in 2007.

STO is operator of the Snohvit development with a 36.79% stake, while other partners include Petoro with a 30% interest and TOT with 18.4%.