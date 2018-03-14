Japan core machinery orders rebound, easing capex concerns

Japan's core machinery orders rebounded in January to 8.2% compared to consensus of 5.6%, following a 9.3% decline in December signaling that capital spending will continue contributing to economic growth.

Japan's capital expenditure growth is likely to continue as firms are likely to add to constraint capacity and strengthening of global demand.

However, tariffs on imported steel and aluminum by President Trump and ongoing allegations against Finance Minister Taro Aso and Prime minister Shinzo Abe can act an impediment to the growth in capital expenditure.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJR, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, DXJH, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, DXJC, GSJY, HFXJ, DDJP