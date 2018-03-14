China’s economy sustains momentum as industrial output, investment beat estimates

China's industrial output rose 7.2% y/y, fixed asset investment rose 7.0% in January-February month beating estimates, despite recent regulatory crackdowns that aimed to reduce risks in the financial system.

However, the data should be treated with caution, as they may be subject to distortions caused by the timing of the week-long Lunar New Year holidays, which started in late January in 2017 but in mid-February this year.

“Strong industrial output and investment reflect a more powerful economy than expected, backed up by credit growth in January and robust demand,” said Shen Jianguang, chief Asia economist at Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: MCHI, GXC, CAF