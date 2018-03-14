South Atlantic Bancshares receives regulatory approval for merger

South Atlantic Bancshares OTCQX:SABK received regulatory approvals from the FDIC and the South Carolina Board of Financial Institutions to complete the previously announced acquisition of with Atlantic Bancshares (OTCPK:ATBA), parent of Atlantic Community Bank.

The shareholders of Atlantic Bancshares approved the merger on February 28, 2018 and the transaction is expected to close on April 2, 2018.

The combined company will operate under the South Atlantic Bank brand and will have nine offices serving coastal South Carolina's most desirable markets, and have assets in excess of $600M.

Press Release