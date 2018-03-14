KBR awarded combat water supply system contract for UK Ministry of Defence

KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a contract worth $42M by the UK's Ministry of Defence for the design, manufacture, supply and storage of a Combat Water Supply System (OTCPK:CWSS) plus reimbursable Maintenance, Repairs, and Operations (NYSE:MRO) services.

"We are extremely proud of our long standing record in delivering operational support to the UK MOD," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, EMEA. "This award is a reflection of the confidence that the MOD places in us to deliver critical operational infrastructure and is testament to the collaborative relationship that has been built over many years of working side by side with the UK's Armed Forces."

The contract was booked into the backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Government Services Business Segment in Q4.

Press Release