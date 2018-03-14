Gridsum extends contract with Beijing Gehua CATV Network Co. Ltd.

Gridsum Holding (Pending:GSUM) extended its contract with Beijing Gehua CATV Network Co., Ltd. and expanded the scope of service to include its Data Intelligence and Visualization Solutions.

Mr. Guosheng Qi, Chief Executive Officer of Gridsum, commented, "I'm pleased to have signed a contract extension that further expands our scope of services with BGCTV. Over the past year, we have deepened our relationship with BGCTV, which now has been expanded to include our ground-breaking Data Intelligence and Visualization Solutions, which will help BGCTV to cope with increasing data volumes generated from both its offline and online business lines, and turn that data into a business intelligence and strategy asset. By integrating and analyzing BGCTV's online and offline data in real time, our Data Intelligence and Visualization will enable BGCTV to unlock the value of their data and to make better data-driven decisions. I believe this demonstrates the effectiveness and quality of our solutions and ability to upsell our services to deepen our relationship with clients."

