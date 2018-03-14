CytoDyn to amend protocol of mid-stage GvHD study of PRO 140

Based on the recommendation from the independent Data Monitoring Committee, CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has decided to amend the protocol of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating PRO 140 in graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). It will seek FDA sign off before implementing the change which is unspecified at present.

Chief Science Officer Denis Burger, Ph.D., says, “The amendments under consideration are supported by our recently published studies that were not available when the original protocol was developed about two years ago. We continue to be optimistic about the therapeutic benefit for PRO 140 in GvHD because of previous clinical trials targeting the CCR5 receptor, which is believed to be an important mediator of this potentially life-threatening disorder.”

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is December so a protocol change may extend the date.