Lennox International to divest Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) announced the planned sale of its Australia, Asia, and South America businesses.

The company has signed a binding agreement with Beijer Ref AB for the sale of the Australia and Asia businesses and transaction is expected to close in the next quarter.

The company is far along in the process for divestiture of the South America business,and expects that transaction to close in Q2 as well.

Beginning with the Q1, these businesses will be designated as non-core and excluded from the company's core adjusted revenue and earnings reported each quarter.

The company reiterates previously announced guidance for revenue +3% to +7% and EPS from continuing operations of $9.75-$10.35.

The company is raising its 2020 margin target for the Refrigeration segment from 12% -14% to a new range of 14% -16%.

Total net proceeds from the transactions are broadly estimated to be ~$110M.

"Divesting the Australia, Asia, and South America refrigeration businesses will enable us to focus even more on North America and Europe, where we have significant opportunities and strong market positions," said Lennox International Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn. "Our strong refrigeration brands, innovation, and leadership in equipment and advanced controls, position us well to drive growth and margin expansion in our Refrigeration business as we look ahead."

Press Release