B&G Foods approves new buyback program

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) approves a new $50M stock repurchase program.

The buyback program will run through March 15, 2019.

Under the authorization, the company may purchase shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions in compliance with the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC..

“We continue to believe that returning cash to our shareholders through strong dividends and share repurchases is a key component of B&G Foods’ total return to our shareholders,” says B&G CEO Robert Cantwell.

BGS -0.18% premarket to $26.75.

