Nicox amends Vyzulta license agreement with Valeant, ups certain royalty and milestone payments

Nicox SA (OTCPK:NICXF) has amended its license agreement with Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) unit Bausch + Lomb for eye drug VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution) 0.024%, approved in the U.S. in November 2017 for reducing intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, royalties payable to Nicox for sales above $300M will increase 1% to 16%. Milestones payable to Nicox will increase $20M triggered when sales reach $300M to $700M (amount will be paid in several installments based on the achievement of sales targets). Total potential milestones payable by B + L are now $165M (from $145M).