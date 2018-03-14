Broadcom officially withdraws Qualcomm offer

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) officially withdraws and terminates its offer to acquire Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

The company also withdraws its slate of director nominees for Qualcomm’s board.

The U.S. government blocked the deal on national security concerns.

Broadcom notes that it “appreciates” a comment from U.S. Treasury Secretary and CFIUS chair Steven Mnuchin: “This decision is based on the facts and national security sensitivities related to this particular transaction only and is not intended to make any other statement about Broadcom or its employees, including its thousands of hard-working and highly skilled U.S. employees."

Broadcom shares are down 0.1% premarket to $260.94.

Qualcomm shares are up 0.9% to $60.25.

