Merchandise margins improve at Express

Comparable sales fell 1% at Express (NYSE:EXPR) in Q4.

E-commerce sales increased 17% during the quarter to $203M.

Merchandise margin improved by 130 bps compared to a year ago on lower buying and occupany costs and some sourcing-related costs savings.

CEO update: "We were particularly pleased with the performance of our e-commerce business, which continues its significant growth and accounted for over $500 million in sales in 2017. We are confident that our strategy will continue to yield improved results and believe that Express is uniquely positioned to capture opportunities presented by the ongoing retail industry transformation. For 2018, we are focused on delivering compelling product, growing our customer base and brand awareness, and pursuing double-digit growth in our e-commerce business. In addition, we will continue to expand our omni-channel capabilities, while further optimizing our store footprint."

Looking ahead, Express anticipates comparable sales will fall in a range of -1% to +1% in FQ1 and EPS will be -$0.04 to $0.00 vs. -$0.02 consensus.

