Xenia Hotels & Resorts sells Aston Waikiki beach hotel for $200M

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) completed the previously announced sale of the leasehold interest in the 693-room Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel in Oahu, HI for $200M, or ~$310,000 per key.

"We are pleased to have completed the sale of the Aston Waikiki at an attractive price," commented Marcel Verbaas, Xenia's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Although Oahu is a market with limited supply growth, this Two Diamond hotel became less of a fit for our company as we have upgraded our portfolio and further refined our strategic focus. The hotel's competitive position has weakened as the competition has significantly improved its product over the past two years. With less than 40 years remaining on the ground lease and considerable capital required to position the hotel more competitively in the market, the opportunity to take advantage of significant investment interest in Hawaii was too compelling to pass up."

Proceeds from the sale will be utilized for general corporate purposes which may include debt repayments, potential acquisitions consistent with the Company's long-term strategy, and share repurchases under the Company's existing authorization.

