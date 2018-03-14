VF Corporation picks up Altra brand

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) signs an agreement to acquire the Altra footwear brand from ICON Health & Fitness for an undisclosed amount.

The Altra brand is sold in 55 countries through more than 1,600 specialty retail locations and a branded e-commerce platform.

The Altra brand generated approximately $50M million of revenue on a trailing 12-month basis.

The transaction is expected to be completed in April.

“The acquisition of the Altra brand is another example of our efforts to reshape and evolve our portfolio of powerful brands to align with our enterprise value creation model,” says VF CEO Steve Rendle.

"The addition of the Altra brand brings to VF a unique and differentiated technical footwear brand and a capability that when applied across VF’s outdoor footwear, direct-to-consumer and international platforms will serve as a catalyst for growth," he adds.

Source: Press Release