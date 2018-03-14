Ono Pharma exercises option for Merus Biclonics technology for autoimmune bispecific antibody

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) announces that collaboration partner Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF)(OTCPK:OPHLY) has exercised its option to enter into a new research and license agreement to use its Biclonics technology platform to develop a bispecific antibody targeting autoimmune disorders.

Ono's action triggers an undisclosed upfront payment to Merus as well as potential milestones and mid-single digit royalties on net sales.

The companies first teamed up in 2014 to jointly develop bispecific antibodies for autoimmune diseases. In 2016, Ono selected a lead candidate that it intends to advance into the clinic.