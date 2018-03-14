Ford rallies after two-notch Morgan Stanley lift

Ford (NYSE:F) revs higher in early trading after catching a two-notch upgrade from Morgan Stanley to Overweight on a call tied to valuation.

Analyst Adam Jonas calculates that the F-150 franchise may be worth more than 150% of Ford's enterprise value and calls out the potential for the automaker to see benefits from strength in U.S. vehicle sales and restructuring savings.

The price target on Ford is hiked by MS to $15 from $10. The PT reps 39% upside potential from last night's closing price.