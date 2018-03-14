Cesca inks deal in Asia for CAR-T cell processing services; shares up 8% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) is up 8% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that subsidiary ThermoGenesis has inked a license agreement with Boyalife Group unit IncoCell Tianjin Ltd. for CAR-T and other cellular processing services that IncoCell intends to provide on a CDMO basis (contract development and manufacturing) in certain Asia Pacific countries.

Under the terms of the deal, Cesca is entitled to a percentage of IncoCell's gross contract revenues, including any upfront, milestone and royalty payments. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.

The territories covered under the agreement are: China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and India.