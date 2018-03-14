Vogogo announces agreement to purchase Cryptocurrency company

Vogogo (OTCQB:VGGOF) entered into a share purchase agreement providing for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Crypto 205 from its current shareholders in exchange for an aggregate of 130,000,000 non-voting, convertible series 1 preferred shares in the capital of Vogogo.

The Transaction is expected to close on or about April 1.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Crypto 205 will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Vogogo.

“After an exhaustive search and extensive due diligence of several investment opportunities, we are pleased to announce the entering into of this definitive agreement with Crypto 205. The business of Crypto 205 aligns with our objective to utilize our existing rights and software in the blockchain/cryptocurrency space. We are excited about this strategic acquisition and we will continue to evaluate future investment opportunities to enhance shareholder value in line with our corporate strategy,” stated Gino DeMichele, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vogogo.

Related Tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, LFIN