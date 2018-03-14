Microsoft will open first Middle East data centers in 2019

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will open its first data centers in the Middle East next year.

The centers will be located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The announcement blog post also announces that Microsoft Cloud in France has officially opened. Microsoft Azure and Office 365 are available today with Dynamics 365 following early next year.

Competitor Amazon will also open its first Middle East data center in 2019 in Bahrain.

KeyBanc estimates that Microsoft held a 20% share of the public cloud market in Q4, up four percentage points on the year. Amazon’s market share fell from 68% to 62% in the same period.

Microsoft shares are up 0.7% premarket to $95.05.

