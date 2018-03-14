Seaspan buys shipping vessels from Carlyle in $450M deal

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) agrees to acquire the remaining 89% it did not own of Greater China Intermodal Investments from affiliates of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and the minority owners of GCI for $450M in cash and stock.

SSW says the implied enterprise value of GCI is ~$1.6B, including assumed third party net debt of ~$1B and $140M of future vessel payments.

SSW says GCI's current 18-vessel fleet will contribute $1.3B toward its contracted future revenues, increasing total contracted future revenues to $5.6B.

Also, Fairfax Financial Holdings, which invested $250M in SSW earlier this year by purchasing convertible bonds and warrants, agrees to invest another $250M in the company.