Jacobs wins global IT enterprise operations and maintenance contract for US Special Operations Command

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC) won a $778M contract to provide global information technology enterprise operations and maintenance solutions for the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

“Over the past 20 years, we have developed strong relationships with the special operations forces, supported intelligence operations and delivered cutting-edge solutions for USSOCOM,” said Jacobs Aerospace and Technology Senior Vice President Darren Kraabel. “The SIE is the network that enables secure collection and distribution of information that is synthesized into actionable knowledge for the defense department. We’re excited to significantly expand our mission support to the SOF community through this new IT contract that underscores Jacobs’ capabilities in delivering IT solutions with complex requirements in challenging operating environments.

“More broadly, Jacobs continues to deliver leading-edge technology solutions that allow defense and intelligence missions to operate seamlessly and globally. Through the Jacobs Connected Enterprise, we are integrating our capabilities in information technology, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud computing to create value added solutions for our customers.”

