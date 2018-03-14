Caleres rallies after earnings

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) jets higher in early trading after topping Q4 estimates by a solid margin.

Famous Footwear sales were up 7% during the quarter to $393M, while Brand Portfolio sales increased 14% to $309M as the Allen Edmonds acquisition factored in,

Adjusted operating margin improved 122 bps Y/Y to 4.5% of sales.

Caleres expects FY19 revenue of ~$2.80B vs. $2.84B consensus and sees EPS of $2.40 to $2.50 vs. $2.45 consensus.

Shares of Caleres are up 8.63% premarket to $31.60.

