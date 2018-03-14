Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) initiated with Overweight rating and $4 (72% upside) at First Analysis.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) initiated with Strong Buy rating and $15 (19% upside) price target at Raymond James.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) initiated with Neutral rating at Janney.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) upgraded to Buy with a $24 (33% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) downgraded to Underweight with a $10 (16% downside risk) price target at Morgan Stanley.