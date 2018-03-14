EV Energy reaches restructuring agreement

EV Energy Partners (NASDAQ:EVEP) -62% premarket after announcing agreement on a comprehensive restructuring with holders of 70% of senior notes due 2019 and lenders holding 94% of the principal amount outstanding under its lending facility.

EVEP says the plan would eliminate $343M of principal and accrued interest on the notes in exchange for 95% of the reorganized company’s equity, leaving existing unitholders with 5% of the equity and warrants to acquire up to 8% of the equity in the reorganized company.

EVEP says it expects EnerVest to continue as the primary operator for its oil and natural gas properties.

The MLP plans to commence its prepackaged bankruptcy case on or before April 8 and emerge before the end of Q2 2018.