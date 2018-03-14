Electrolux to contest tariff rate decision

Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXY, OTCPK:ELUXF) says it will appeal a decision by the Department of Commerce on the tariff rate for washing machines imported from Mexico into the U.S. between February 2016 and January 2017.

The company says if the tariff rate is not significantly reduced as a result of the appeal process, it could lead to a one-time cost of up to $70M.

Electrolux maintains the company has a very strong legal case and will not make any provision related to this potential cost yet.

