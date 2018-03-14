Futures rebound ahead of economic data

U.S. stock index futures are up by 0.4% following a late-day selloff on Tuesday that sent the Dow into negative territory for the month of March.

Data on the economic calendar today includes the producer price index, retail sales figures, business inventories and the EIA petroleum report.

Oil is up 0.8% at $61.18/bbl, gold is flat at $1326/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.85%.

