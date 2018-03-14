uniQure reports FY results

uniQure (QURE) FY results: Revenues: $13.1M (-47.8%); Operating Loss: ($71.3M) (+0.8%); Net Loss: ($79.3M) (-8.0%); Loss Per Share: ($2.94) (-0.3%); Quick Assets: $159.4M (+20.3%).

Upcoming Anticipated Milestones: Initiate patient dosing in the dose confirmation study of AMT-061, data from which will be available by the end of 2018.

Initiate patient enrollment in the lead-in phase of the pivotal study of AMT-061 in the Q3 2018.

Completion of the GLP-safety and toxicology study of AMT-130 and submission of the IND in Huntington’s disease in H2 2018.

Completion of a preclinical therapeutic heart function study of AMT-126 in congestive heart failure in H2 2018.

Expansion of the Company’s early-stage research pipeline.