RBC opines a $131/share takeover/go-private scenario for Celgene

Considering Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) relative undervaluation, RBC's Brian Abrahams says a $131/share price may be reasonable for an acquirer or a go-private transaction, given the company's 7.3 forward P/E multiple versus 12.1x for its peers.

The company has had a rough ride since October 2017, losing 37% of its value. The selloff was triggered by the failure of Crohn's candidate mongersen.

