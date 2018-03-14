Signet dips post Q4 result

Signet (NYSE:SIG) reports same-store sales decreased 5.2% in Q4.
Ecommerce sales at banner websites and R2Net rose 52.8% to $253.8M.
Comp growth by brand: Kay -11%, Jared -6.4%, R2Net +35%, Sterling -8.6%, Zales (total) +4.3%, Zales US Jewelry +4.7%, H.Samuel -9.2%, Ernest Jones -9.3%, UK Jewellers division -9.2%.
Gross margin rate fell 160 bps Y/Y to 40.1%.
Adjusted SG&A expense rate +20 bps to 27.3%.
Operating margin rate slipped 350 bps to 14.1%.
Net inventory down 6.9% Y/Y to $2.3B.
Store count -126 Y/Y to 3,556.
FY2019 Guidance: Same-store sales: down low to mid single digit %; Total sales: $5.9B to $6.1B; GAAP EPS: $0.00 to $0.60; Adjusted EPS: $3.75 to $4.25; Weighted average common shares - diluted: 62M to 63M; Tax rate: 8% to 10%; Capex: $165M to $185M; Net selling square footage growth -4% to -5%.
SIG -9.91% premarket.