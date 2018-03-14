Signet dips post Q4 result

Signet (NYSE:SIG) reports same-store sales decreased 5.2% in Q4.

Ecommerce sales at banner websites and R2Net rose 52.8% to $253.8M.

Comp growth by brand: Kay -11%, Jared -6.4%, R2Net +35%, Sterling -8.6%, Zales (total) +4.3%, Zales US Jewelry +4.7%, H.Samuel -9.2%, Ernest Jones -9.3%, UK Jewellers division -9.2%.

Gross margin rate fell 160 bps Y/Y to 40.1%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +20 bps to 27.3%.

Operating margin rate slipped 350 bps to 14.1%.

Net inventory down 6.9% Y/Y to $2.3B.

Store count -126 Y/Y to 3,556.

FY2019 Guidance: Same-store sales: down low to mid single digit %; Total sales: $5.9B to $6.1B; GAAP EPS: $0.00 to $0.60; Adjusted EPS: $3.75 to $4.25; Weighted average common shares - diluted: 62M to 63M; Tax rate: 8% to 10%; Capex: $165M to $185M; Net selling square footage growth -4% to -5%.