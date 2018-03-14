Suncor sees Syncrude production hurt during Q1 on maintenance work

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) says the Syncrude oil sands project in Alberta will run at reduced rates in Q1, as maintenance work to fix a problem has been moved up by about a month.

SU says Syncrude will begin an eight-week turnaround on March 15, which will allow it to address an unrelated issue which has been constraining capacity on a line that feeds bitumen from the mine to the upgrader.

SU now expects Syncrude production of 140K bbl/day of oil in Q1, compared with 142.1K bbl/day in the year-ago quarter, but maintains its overall production guidance for the year.